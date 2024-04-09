Dad rams car with kids and wife inside, then assaults her in front of them, MI cops say

A man rammed into a car with his wife and kids inside and later assaulted his wife in front of their children, Michigan State Police said.

The 42-year-old man is now facing several felony charges.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the victims.

The man had a confrontation with his wife on the evening of Thursday, April 4, at a home in Antrim County, police said in a news release. He “intentionally” drove his car into his wife’s multiple times while she and their children were inside, according to police.

Later that evening, he assaulted his wife in front of the children, police said.

The children ran next door to a family member’s home, and the man followed them. He then left and kicked down his own door, police said. He retrieved a gun and loaded it before returning to the relative’s home and aiming it at a person through the window, according to police.

The suspect then “kicked in their door, pointed the gun at a man and threatened to kill him,” police said.

The person fought him off, police said, wrestling him in order to point the gun away from himself.

The suspect drove off before police could arrive.

The following day, police spotted him driving and attempted to pull him over. He initially attempted to flee, police said, but he stopped in a parking lot and was arrested.

He was booked into Kalkaska County Jail with a $100,000 bond, police said. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carry with unlawful intent, assault with a deadly weapon, felony firearms, flee and elude and resisting and obstructing police.

Attorney information for the man was not listed.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

Antrim County is about a 150-mile drive northeast of Grand Rapids.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

