Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged

A video showing a dad pushing a school superintendent as his daughter walks across the graduation stage has gone viral on social media.

The 49-year-old Wisconsin man is now facing a disorderly conduct charge following the May 31 graduation, according to court records and the Baraboo School District.

McClatchy News is not naming the man to protect his daughter’s identity.

As the high school graduate receives her diploma and shakes hands with the line of administrators, her dad steps on stage and pushes Superintendent Rainey Briggs out of the line, video posted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows.

According to the criminal complaint, the parent told Briggs that he “was not going to touch” his daughter, WISN reported.

The man said Briggs had treated his daughter unfairly when she got in trouble at school, WISN reported. However, Briggs later told police he never interacted with the student during the disciplinary process, according to WMTV.

He said he “wanted to prevent (Briggs) from having the satisfaction of shaking” his daughter’s hand, according to WMTV.

The school resource officer and two off-duty officers stepped in to escort the parent off the stage, allowing the graduation ceremony to continue, a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement.

“We want to ensure that the significance of this milestone and the hard work of our students are not overshadowed by this unfortunate event,” the spokesperson said.

Briggs also filed a restraining order, according to WISN.

Wisconsin State Rep. Francesca Hong called the dad’s actions “racist” on social media.

“How selfish of this dad to take away what should have been a day of celebration from his child,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on August 14.

