Dad was 'a math whiz and a perfectionist.' Taught the family a work ethic and integrity

My dad, Bob Lyons, was our family’s “man of steel,” and one of Canton’s many behind-the-scenes men who helped to make the nation’s roadways safer to drive during his 32 years of devoted service to Union Metal Manufacturing Co.

Dad began his career at Union Metal right out of Timken High School in 1951, and continued until the mid-1980s. He worked as a machinist in Department 52. His machines were used to drill arm plates for use in the assembly of traffic signal structures.

Bob was always proud of his work at Union Metal, and so was his family. He was a math whiz and a perfectionist; he had to be in his type of work — while most of us work in inches, he worked in millimeters. Dad said many times he felt like a conductor directing an orchestra by his movements, rhythm, timing and precision while working on the machines.

Bob felt an obligation to Union Metal and never missed a day of work, even in harsh Canton winters. At least twice each season, he would set out for work, maneuvering through snow and ice to get to work on time, only to turn around and return home because the shop was closed for the day due to weather.

Michael Lyons

My mother, Eileen, woke up with him every workday during those 32 years, prepared his lunch and a thermos of coffee, and then sent him on his way with a kiss. He was at his workstation by 5:15 a.m., and loved leaving work at 2:30 p.m., having lots of daylight left to putter in his yard and home.

My dad had the most positive, unselfish and disciplined work ethic, like most men of his generation. He enjoyed going to work and knew he was making a difference nationally and internationally with the work he did. He never complained about his work.

It was that work ethic that helped make our family strong. Dad instilled confidence and integrity into my mom, sisters Pam and Betsy, and me.

Thanks to my dad’s belief in education and saving money, I was the first one in our family to go to and to graduate from college — Ohio University in Athens. My education allowed me to work in a professional white-collar world. And while my father worked blue collar all his life, he never lamented that as a stigma.

A photo of Bob Lyons at work at Union Metal Manufacturing Co. in Canton from a company newsletter.

Dad’s work provided well for our family. We had a new home in Plain Township and we kids went to Oakwood High School. My mom, sisters and I had everything we needed — my dad’s devotion, intelligence and can-do ability made sure of that.

After my father’s departure from Union Metal, he moved forward with positivity, and turned the circumstance into a positive for Mom and himself. Still young, they moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Dad worked for AMF Manufacturing until he retired in 1999. Even though his machinist tools were 45-plus years old, they were admired — even coveted, one might say, because of how well cared for they were.

His extensive tool collection was given to the younger guys at AMF just coming into the industry who couldn’t afford expensive new tools — another example of my dad’s commitment to the next generation.

I still have my dad’s Union Metal work badge. It continues to remind me to give my all every day — even though I am now retired — just like he taught me to do. Though Dad passed in 2016, I think of him every day, and am very proud of the life he led and the legacy he left behind.

Born and raised in Canton, Michael Lyons now lives in Orlando, Florida, with his wife of 40 years, Lynn. They have two sons and five grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Bob Lyons worked for Union Metal for 32 years in Canton