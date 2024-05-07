Dad leaves 9-month-old alone at home as he robs bank at gunpoint, Illinois cops say

A 36-year-old man abandoned his 9-month-old child at home as he robbed a bank, Illinois authorities say.

The McHenry Police Department said the robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 6, at a Huntington Bank.

Peter Sova brandished what appeared to be a handgun as he passed a note to a teller, demanding money, police said. He is accused of fleeing the bank on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they captured Sova “shortly after” the robbery. He was detained in a field on the property of a church in McHenry.

As officers were investigating, they learned he had left his 9-month-old child alone at home, according to a news release from the police department. Police took the baby into protective custody, and the boy was eventually released into the custody of his mother.

Sova was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of more than $500 and child abandonment, police said. He was placed in the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock.

In 2021, Sova was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of residential burglary. The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said he entered a home looking for money, and he was detained by the home’s residents.

Woodstock is about a 60-mile drive northwest of Chicago.

