Dad Kidnaps and Kills Daughters, 8 and 11, Before Setting Car on Fire and Turning Gun on Himself

A suicidal father kidnapped and killed his two daughters before turning the gun on himself.

Jamie Cortinas, 42, shot Janet Cortinas-Duran, 8, and Jasmine Duran-Cortinas, 11, and then set his Land Rover on fire and shot himself during a shootout with police in Oregon on Wednesday.

Cortinas had reportedly taken the girls, who both attended Glenfair Elementary School, from their mom, who called 911 on Wednesday afternoon.

She told police that her husband was armed, dangerous and suicidal, and had disappeared with their daughters early that morning, according to police.

An officer spotted Cortinas’ Land Rover at a gas station and approached him. Cortinas then reportedly opened fire on the officer and set his own truck on fire.

Officers on the scene tried to rescue the children but they were already dead, according to reports.

The Gresham Police Department said that the girls died of multiple gunshot wounds before Cortinas started the fire.

Officers found a .32 caliber handgun in the truck.

No officers were shot during the incident, but a few suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of the sisters.

