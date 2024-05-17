Dad who fled with baby caught on interstate: deputies

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man who deputies said was involved in a domestic dispute then fled with his 4-month-old child was caught on Thursday night, according to a news release.

Antwan Singletary, 46, of Stow, now faces a felony count of domestic violence and misdemeanor counts of interference with custody and speeding, according to Stow Municipal Court records.

Stow police called Summit County deputies for help in finding Singletary’s vehicle, believed to have fled south on Interstate 77 after the incident, at about 8:30 p.m., with the baby inside, according to the release.

The man fled into neighboring Stark County, then headed north on the interstate back into Summit County. Deputies spotted him near the Arlington Road exit, according to the release.

Singletary allegedly ignored officers’ commands to get out of the vehicle or surrender the baby. After his car became trapped by deputies’ vehicles, he came out with the child in his arms, saying he would only surrender to an African-American deputy, according to the release.

When an African-American deputy arrived, Singletary surrendered the child, who was then returned to his mother, who had come to the scene with Stow police. EMTs examined the boy and he was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Singletary is due for arraignment in the municipal court on Monday afternoon, court records show.

