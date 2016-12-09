Dad DIYs his daughter's sleep onesie into a NASA space suit

One of the best parts of being a parent is dressing your baby however you want.

While his wife Emily was at work, Ben Brucker of San Francisco added a little flair to his baby's sleep suit. With just a few patches, he transformed his four-month-old daughter Maya into a NASA astronaut.

After a stressful week, Brucker tells Mashable that he decided it would be fun to surprise his wife and share some photos of Maya in her redesigned sleep suit. A sleep suit, Brucker explains, is an "infant product that is meant to limit movement and mimic the feeling of being held tight or wrapped up, without being completely swaddled."

Brucker says he and Emily often referred to the item as Maya's "space suit" because, well, look at it:

Image: benbrucker/imgur

And here is Maya's transformed NASA suit. Brucker had some help from Maya's grandmother, who sewed on the patches.

Image: benbrucker/imgur

And here's the little astronaut:

Image: benbrucker/imgur

As for Emily, Brucker says she loved the surprise. Watch her reaction here:

