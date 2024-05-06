Dad’s dismembered body parts found in separate Ohio towns, cops say. Son arrested

An Ohio man was arrested after authorities said his father’s dismembered body parts were found in two separate towns.

Edgar Keiter Jr. was charged with three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross abuse of a corpse. An attorney for Keiter was not listed in court records.

It all unfolded for police over a 12-day period.

On April 22, Trotwood police were called to a home after a man said he found a bag with human remains in it near his driveway, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Police found a white tarp and what “smelled to be a deceased human with flies around the bag,” the news outlet reported.

Officials determined the human remains belonged to Edgar Keiter Sr., according to WKEF.

On April 26, the Kettering Police Department assisted Trotwood police executing a search warrant at Keiter Sr.’s home, according to a May 6 new release.

On April 30, an alert was put out for a vehicle authorities believed may have been involved, police said. Theft charges were also filed against Keiter Jr. after police said items in the home, including carpet, came up missing.

On May 1, police located the vehicle and Keiter Jr. They then conducted a search warrant at a storage unit in Dayton. Inside, they found Keiter Sr.’s remaining body parts, police said.

On May 3, charges were filed against Keiter Jr. in connection to the body parts found.

