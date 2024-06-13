Their dad died in Vietnam in 1966. Nearly 60 years later, they went there to honor him

Debbie Eller paused, tears pricking at her eyes. “I won’t tell this easily,” she said, as she started to explain the wishbone.

It had come from a Thanksgiving turkey in 1965, when Eller was on the cusp of 10. The holiday was especially meaningful for her family that year. Her dad, U.S. Air Force Capt. Johnny Howard Godfrey, would leave for Vietnam in a few days.

Months before he was deployed, he had sat his three children down with a National Geographic map of the world and explained to them, in simple terms, where he was going and why. He likened Vietnam to a stepping stone that the big, bad Soviet Union wanted to take on its way to the United States, and said he had to go and help stop them.

As the oldest of three, Eller understood what was happening, even if her younger brothers didn’t.

Perhaps that’s why she was the one Capt. Godfrey pulled aside when he finished carving the turkey at Thanksgiving dinner. He cleaned off the wishbone and handed it to his daughter, intact.

“You keep this safe,” he told her. “We’ll break it when I get back.”

She would hold onto it for almost six decades. Keep it close through three domestic moves and four international ones.

“It went everywhere with me,” Eller said, “until I was 68 years old.”

A loss, and a gift

Like a lot of Air Force families, the Godfreys moved around a lot.

Eller was born in California. Then came a stint in Texas, then Germany. Eventually, via New Mexico, the family made their way to Phoenix.

Capt. Godfrey was loving and fun, Eller said. The kind of dad who screwed a red light bulb into a lamp and carried it past the kids’ bedroom on Christmas Eve, saying loudly to his wife: “I think I see Rudolph. Patsy, do you see Rudolph?”

After his deployment, Eller felt his absence. But life went on. There was school to attend, other kids to play with.

Eller was at a friend’s house one afternoon when her mom came to the door. She didn’t hear the start of the conversation, but she did hear what her friend’s mom said in reply.

“Oh my god, Patsy, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

When Eller got in the car, her grandfather and uncle were there too. But they didn’t tell her right away. The adults were silent and stoic, her mom sniffling occasionally, during the tense drive home.

Please let him be crippled, Eller silently wished from the backseat. Please let him be blind.

At home, her brothers were playing outside, oblivious, which gave Eller a sliver of hope. But it dissipated when she walked inside and saw a military chaplain and lieutenant colonel.

Then her mom took her into the bedroom and delivered the news.

Her dad was shot down on Jan. 11, 1966, during a mission over Soc Trang province in South Vietnam. The aircraft disintegrated mid-air, with no trace of Capt. Godfrey found.

Eller knew her dad wasn’t coming home. But she held onto the wishbone.

At Christmas, her aunt, her dad’s sister, gave her some purple nail polish. It was an exciting gift, but she wasn’t allowed to paint it on her fingernails.

Looking back, Eller said, what she did with it instead doesn’t make any sense.

“I was a kid, OK?” she said, with a laugh. “That’s my excuse.”

In her grief, the wishbone felt unimaginably precious, in ways her 10-year-old self was unable to articulate. She worried the fragile bone wouldn’t stand the test of time.

“I was so afraid that that bone would decompose,” Eller said, her voice uncertain, before adding: “I’m not sure what I was afraid of.”

“But I painted it with my fingernail polish to preserve it.”

'I had a good life'

Doug Godfrey, Eller’s youngest brother, was just 3 when his father died.

“At three, you don’t know your parents,” Godfrey said. “I mean, you’re kind of oblivious to the world and just having fun, right?”

“It really didn’t sink into me for many years.”

He and Eller were separated by six years — with their brother, Denny, born in between —and felt the loss in very different ways.

Their mother, struggling with her own grief, didn’t like to talk about it. As a result, Godfrey grew up not knowing much about his father, while Eller had memories she wanted to share but felt discouraged.

If she started talking about her dad, Eller said, her mom would tell her: “You can talk to me about that, but don’t say that in front of the boys. Because it’s hard for the boys, because they don’t remember. They’re too little.”

“And so I just zipped it,” Eller said.

In the wake of Capt. Godfrey’s death, extended family and friends rallied around the family. They were close to their grandparents, who lived nearby. Their uncle, their mom’s brother, was always there for Eller at events like the father-daughter baseball game.

Of course, there was a void. But looking back, Eller and Godfrey feel lucky.

“I can’t really whine about my childhood,” Eller said. Godfrey said, simply: "I had a good life."

It wasn’t until college that Godfrey became more curious about his dad. His mom got out some of Capt. Godfrey’s medals and things, and he started to learn more.

Later, he and Eller got in touch with a group of fighter pilots who had served alongside Capt. Godfrey. They went to one reunion, and then another, and then more, and learned about their dad, hearing stories they would otherwise have never known.

Over the years, Godfrey had contemplated traveling to Vietnam.

“It was just always in the back of my mind,” he said. “What is that place like?”

But the years passed, and the money wasn’t there, or the vacation time wasn’t available. Godfrey figured it probably wasn’t going to happen.

Then, about six years ago, he met a woman who changed his mind.

The 2 Sides Project

Margot Carlson Delogne grew up hating Vietnam.

She lost her father there in 1966, when she was 2, and harbored intense anger over her loss. It wasn’t until much later that she considered there were kids just like her on the other side of the war, who had lost their parents to the American campaign.

She started an organization called The 2 Sides Project, which brings together the now-grown children of soldiers killed in the war. As part of the project, small groups of Americans travel to Vietnam to hear the other side’s stories and to share their own, as well as visit the sites where their fathers died and various cultural landmarks.

Godfrey heard about Delogne during a tour of Luke Air Force Base, which he visited as part of a program for Gold Star families.

They got in touch and shared stories. It wasn’t a neat parallel. Godfrey hadn’t carried the same anger toward Vietnam as Delogne had. But he was fascinated by The 2 Sides Project, and interested in going on a trip.

Busy at work, he didn’t jump in right away. It wasn’t until a few years after their initial conversation, when Godfrey took a job with more flexibility, that he decided: It was time to go to Vietnam.

Eller hadn’t planned on visiting Vietnam, but she didn’t take much convincing. She sensed that it meant a lot to her younger brother, and wanted to support him in feeling connected to their dad.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I can’t let him go alone,'" she said.

Still, she felt trepidation at what they would experience. She also didn’t feel like she needed to go. But although she said yes for Godfrey, as they got planning, she felt herself growing excited.

Maybe there was something in Vietnam for her, too.

Sharing stories with others

On Jan. 10, the siblings landed in Hanoi.

They were joined by Delogne and another couple: Mike Walling, who lost his dad in Vietnam in 1966, and his wife, Dina. (Eller and Godfrey’s brother, Denny, did not go.)

After a couple of days soaking in the capital city’s vibrant sights, they filed into a room for a formal meeting with their Vietnamese counterparts. With the help of an interpreter, they went around the table and shared their stories one by one.

As one Vietnamese woman spoke, Eller was taken aback by how much her story resonated.

“I just wanted to come home from school,” the woman said, “and say ‘Dad, look at the poem I wrote today’, or ‘Look at my math test I got 100 on.'"

“And I couldn’t even say ‘Dad.' I didn’t have a dad.”

When it came Eller’s turn, she couldn’t help but motion to the woman: what she said.

“You're sitting across the table from someone who has your story, and she's telling you your story,” Eller later said. “You're looking in the mirror.”

There were differences. Eller knew how inescapably brutal the war had been for Vietnamese families, who did not have the luxury of living 8,000 miles away. But hearing it directly, from those who lived it, felt different.

All the Americans there had lost their fathers. The Vietnamese talked about losing parents, siblings, uncles, nephews. Some lost multiple generations from the same family.

It wasn’t shocking, Eller said, but “it really set you in a new place."

“Because here I have my brother sitting right next to me, and she's telling me a story that her brother doesn't even exist anymore.”

It wasn’t about comparisons. Grief cannot be neatly measured. But it gave her perspective and helped her feel grounded in her own sense of loss.

Godfrey had expected Vietnam to be a reserved kind of place, its Communist government presenting a stark contrast to the U.S. Instead, he found the culture friendly and welcoming, and the people gregarious and open. He easily connected with his Vietnamese peers, befriending them on Facebook.

There were only two formal story-sharing sessions, one in Hanoi and one in Saigon. But the conversations continued as the Americans made their way through Vietnam, and encountered people with their own war stories of loss, injury and combat.

They stayed at a bed and breakfast, where Godfrey and Eller shared a room so vast it easily fit two king-sized beds. After dinner, the owner of the house invited them to his living room to sit and talk.

That’s when they found out he had spent 15 years of his life fighting in the war, from age 15 to 30.

“That's all he knew, was fighting in the jungle,” Godfrey said.

The man had almost lost his leg to a landmine, the blast leaving a jagged scar that he showed to the Americans.

“I cannot imagine how that affected him,” Godfrey said, of the man’s time in combat. “But he just seemed like the happiest guy in the world.”

Before they went to bed, the man invited them to his morning Buddhist ceremony.

The next day, Godfrey watched silently as the man attended to an altar, lighting incense and sounding gentle vibrations from a high-pitched bell. He was honoring his ancestors, in a ritual that helped Godfrey truly understand one aspect of the war’s long shadow.

Capt. Godfrey’s remains have never been found. It’s unlikely they ever will be, Godfrey said. He’s at peace with that.

Some 1,200 American soldiers remain officially missing in Vietnam. For the Vietnamese, it is more than 300,000.

The sheer weight of that sorrow hit Godfrey as he watched the morning ritual, and came to understand the importance of honoring the dead in Vietnamese culture.

“That helped us realize finding their remains of the soldiers is ten times more important to them than even it is to us,” he said. “I mean, they mourn for the rest of their life if they don't find the remains.”

'A spiritual feeling'

Ahead of their trip, Eller and Godfrey had received GPS coordinates from the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which searches for the remains of missing soldiers.

“I had a phone call with them and they said, ‘Doug, I believe that that's within 100 yards where your dad was shot down.'" Godfrey said. “And I was like, ‘it doesn't have to be exact. I just want to be in the area.'"

Delogne had told the siblings to think about what they wanted to do there. They could play music, or wear black, or burn incense or recite a poem. Whatever felt right.

Godfrey wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. Eller didn’t want it to feel like a funeral.

“We talked a lot about it,” Eller said. “In the end, Doug and I decided that the best thing to do would be to buy a bottle of my dad’s favorite whisky, and we’d have a shot together.”

Capt. Godfrey was shot down in Soc Trang, a province in southern Vietnam. The area where he died is close to the ocean, and has since been transformed into fish farms.

Godfrey and Eller arrived at the site with a bottle of Johnnie Walker and a handful of old family photographs that Godfrey had printed out. They were welcomed onto the property by the owner of 20 years, and made their way to the GPS spot, not quite knowing what to expect.

Godfrey slowly turned in a circle, taking in the scenery. He felt closer to his father as he imagined what his last day had been like.

“It was a spiritual feeling for me, just being able to be there,” he said.

Eller was overcome by a sense of wonder. She thought about her dad. His pride in being able to serve his country. How much he loved flying. What it was like for him that day.

“He was 33 years old,” Eller said. “He was just a kid.”

People had suggested to both siblings they might find closure in Vietnam. But neither Eller nor Godfrey had come looking for it.

“You never close that kind of loss,” Eller said. “You just feel it differently over the years.”

Being there didn’t feel like an ending. It felt like an expansion, a moment of profound connection to their father and the place where he died.

They drank the whisky out of Vietnamese teacups they had bought. Eller shared some memories. They folded the old family photographs into paper planes and — with the property owner’s blessing — sent them off into the breeze.

And then Eller took out the wishbone.

Of course, she had brought it to Vietnam. After holding onto it for years, with no specific purpose in mind, the trip had brought clarity. The purple nail polish had mostly worn off, but a few hints lingered on the old bone.

Doug Godfrey and Debbie Eller broke the wishbone together and dropped the fragments into a stream running through the site where their father was shot down in 1966.

She and Godfrey walked out onto a small bridge, crossing a stream that ran all the way to the ocean.

As they stood there, Eller could feel her dad’s presence, as though he had come to keep his promise. As though he had sent his youngest son to break the wishbone in his stead.

Together, she and Godfrey split the wishbone. Then they dropped the fragments in the creek, and let the water wash them away.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona siblings travel to Vietnam to honor father killed in war