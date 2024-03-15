Dad charged with murder months after he said 5-month-old fell off bed, police say

A father is accused of telling police his infant son fell off a bed at their south Georgia home.

Now, the dad is charged in the child’s death, police said.

Daniel Hudson, 24, was arrested on three counts of murder Thursday, March 14, more than nine months after 5-month-old Uriel Nathaniel Hudson died at a hospital, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

He’s also charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty in connection to the June 4 incident, police said.

Investigators said Hudson took the baby to a hospital and told doctors that he fell off a bed. Uriel had “several injuries” and later died, according to police.

A medical examiner determined the infant died due to blunt force trauma, police said. An investigation led to his father’s arrest at Southeast Georgia Health Systems on Thursday.

Hudson remained in custody at the Glynn County Jail as of March 15, online records show.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Glynn County is about a 70-mile drive south from Savannah.

