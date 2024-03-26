Dad-to-be boasts detailed plan to sexually assault his unborn child, Illinois feds say

A soon-to-be dad boasted about his plans to sexually assault his unborn son, federal officials said.

Adam Stafford King and his husband were expecting a child through a surrogate mother in California around Friday, March 29. A criminal complaint filed March 21 accused King of sending child pornography through social media to a suspect in New York.

King, a well-known dog show judge and Chicago-area veterinarian, was charged with knowingly distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

King’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

FBI officials searched the man’s phone and found videos depicting child pornography sent through social media platforms Scruff and Telegram to a man in New York, according to court documents.

Scruff is a platform commonly used by gay and bisexual men seeking to meet up with other men, officials said.

Within the messages, officials said they also found photos of King’s unborn child’s ultrasound and photos of a baby outfit meant for the child. In November, King told the New York suspect that he wanted to sexually assault his son when he was “no longer a newborn,” according to court documents.

King also boasted about his “extensive collection” of child pornography, according to court documents. Some of the discovered videos showed boys as between 9 and 11 years old, officials said.

Officials also reported finding messages where King revealed he had drugged and abused his nieces and nephews. He said he would use Benadryl to sedate the children before abusing them, according to court documents, and would give them “double an adult dose.”

When FBI officials arrived at King’s home in Elburn, they found him in the shower with his phone. Officials said they found the baby outfit included in the photo sent to the New York suspect.

King’s husband also confirmed that the ultrasound photograph was of their unborn child, according to court documents.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Elburn is about a 50-mile drive west of downtown Chicago.

