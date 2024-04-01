Dad backed by Ryan Reynolds completes Deadpool challenge

A father who was backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has completed a charity walk dressed as Deadpool while carrying a bathtub.

The pair donated £15,000 to John Bell's charity Walking 4 Hope, which he set up after the death of his son Jake at 15.

The 45-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, walked from Mansfield Town's stadium to Wrexham, before the game between the two sides on Friday.

Mr Bell said he was left "speechless" by the support he received.

The Sutton-in-Ashfield resident completed the walk for his mental health charity, which aims to raise awareness and support young people, families, and bereaved parents.

He said he threw himself into fundraising after the death of his son "broke every fibre of my being".

"I had to find a way to live," he said. "I learnt to do that by cultivating that love I've got for my son.

"I started doing extreme hiking challenges as a way to push myself physically and to strengthen my mindset."

In his latest challenge, Mr Bell walked about 140 miles from One Call Stadium in Mansfield to STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham over seven days, dressed as Deadpool.

As well as his eye-catching costume, Mr Bell was carrying a bathtub as a visual representation of the unseen burden people can carry with them.

On the bath's rim are a number of rubber ducks, each representing a lost loved one of a family now supported by the charity.

Mr Bell's efforts caught the eye of Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the current film series.

He was so impressed, Mr Bell said Reynolds invited him to watch the new Deadpool & Wolverine film together.

"I'm just speechless to be honest," Mr Bell said. "The support from Rob and Ryan, and Carolyn and John Radford [of Mansfield Town], has been unreal.

"It's exceeded anyone's expectation."

