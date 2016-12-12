Dad Arrested After 4-Month-Old is Found Abandoned in Car Seat in Cold Weather

A California father was arrested after he allegedly left his 4-month-old daughter strapped into her car seat in chilly temperatures, authorities said.

A passerby heard the child screaming and crying inside a car parked in a residential driveway. He called 911 after he was unable to reach anyone inside the house.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the rural home Saturday night and found the dad inside with his three other children, ages 2, 3 and 4, said department spokesman Miguel Ruiz.

The baby girl was examined at a local hospital and was in good health, Ruiz told InsideEdition.com. The four children were placed in the custody of children’s services workers, he added.

Their parents are separated and they had been in the care of their dad Saturday, authorities said.

Alejandro Vargas, 31, was arrested on a child endangerment charge and is in custody, Ruiz said.

The father said he had forgotten the baby inside the car. It was not clear how long the baby had been left outside, where temperatures hovered around 55 degrees.

