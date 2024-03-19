Dad accused of slashing daughter

Mar. 18—A 60-year-old Odessa man accused of threatening his daughter and her boyfriend with a knife in February was arrested last week on warrants that were issued in connection with the incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Kenneth Landerth's daughter, 25, and her boyfriend, 29, called 911 around 7 p.m. Feb. 26, from the 1000 block of South Lauderdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, the couple told them Landerth was preparing dinner when he began arguing with his daughter and when the younger man confronted him, Landerth grabbed a kitchen knife and chased him out of the house with it, the report stated.

The daughter said once her boyfriend was gone, her father tried to strike her with the knife, the report stated.

She initially thought she'd successfully dodged the knife, but later found a small puncture wound on her abdomen, the report stated. Officers found a "small incision" on her abdomen that was bleeding and starting to swell.

Warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were issued because Landerth was gone when officers arrived.

When officers took Landerth into custody on East Sixth Street March 13, he had 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and a homemade pipe with crack cocaine residue inside of it, the report stated.

As a result, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $35,000.