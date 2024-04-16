Dad accused of fatally shooting daughter tried to blame teen with autism, Ohio cops say

An Ohio man is accused of fatally shooting his teenage daughter, then trying to pin the killing on his stepson with autism, police told news outlets.

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, found a 15-year-old girl who was shot and died at the scene, Dayton police told WDTN.

Investigators say the teen’s 38-year-old father tried to blame her death on a boy with autism, the station reported.

In a 911 call he said the boy, who is his 15-year-old stepson, shot the girl by accident, WHIO reported.

“My stepson, he’s autistic, he had no, it was an accident ma’am. He’s autistic he had no (expletive) idea what he was doing,” he said during the call, the outlet reported.

McClatchy News contacted the Dayton Police Department for more information and is waiting for a response.

Police arrested the father, Kenneth Paul Farler III, on several charges including murder, jail records show. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on April 14 and was still in custody as of April 16.

Officials did not say what may have motivated the shooting.

