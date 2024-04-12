Dad of 3 Slain Clancy Children Running Boston Marathon in Their Honor: 'My Kids Brought Me So Much Joy'

Patrick Clancy has already raised nearly $50,000 for the Boston Children's Hospital in advance of the April 15 race

gofundme Patrick Clancy (center) with his children Cora (left), Dawson (right) and 8-month-old Callan Clancy (center bottom)

When Patrick Clancy runs the Boston Marathon on April 15, he’ll do so in memory of his three young children who tragically died last year allegedly at the hands of their mother.

Patrick is raising money on behalf of the Miles for Miracles team for Boston Children’s Hospital, more than a year after five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy died.

Patrick’s wife, Lindsay Clancy — who stands accused of killing the children on Jan. 24, 2023 — later attempted suicide.

“In the short time they were here, my kids brought me so much joy and couldn’t have made their dad prouder,” Patrick wrote on the hospital’s fundraising page. “It goes without saying that losing them has been devastating and it’s a heartbreak that I’ll live with forever, but I’ve committed myself to honoring their memory by trying to bring positive change. In many ways, I’m just trying to be more like them. Their passion in life was infectious.”

On the eve of the marathon, Patrick has nearly reached his goal of raising $50,000, which will go to advancing medical care, research and support services at Boston Children’s Hospital.

During his training for the race, the Mass. man has had time to reflect on the loss of his children, and said he carries cherished mementos while running to remind him of them, including a “Happy Callan” bracelet and a resin with their handprints as a “constant reminder that there is endless love and support out there.”

On the website, Patrick also shared memories about the siblings, writing that Cora “always loved interacting and playing with little ones,” while Dawson “was everyone’s pal.”

Callan earned his “Happy Callan” nickname thanks to his easy-going personality.

“I could have listened to him laugh all day,” Patrick wrote. “I know he would have done great things in this world.”

Patrick added, “Callan spent his last moments in my arms before he passed at Boston Children’s Hospital. Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, and she is currently undergoing mental health treatment at Tewksbury State Hospital, according to court records obtained by The Boston Globe.



