What is Daca and who are the Dreamers?

The Trump administration is reportedly poised to announce that it will end protections for young immigrants - AP

The Trump administration is reportedly poised to announce that it will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay.

The delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA programme, would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers legislation.

It was unclear exactly what would happen if Congress failed to pass a measure by the considered deadline.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce plans for ending the programme at 11 am on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

Here is everything you need to know about the programme.

What is Daca and who are Dreamers?

DACA is a policy created by former President Barack Obama that protects nearly 800,000 young people, often called "Dreamers," from deportation and allows them to work legally.

Those 800,000 immigrants, who were brought to the US illegally as children, have received renewable, two-year work permits under DACA and are protected from deportation. Recipients have to undergo a background check and certify that they had not been convicted of any serious crimes.

Before the policy, the Dreamers were raised as Americans but worked illegally and lived under threat of deportation to home countries they barely knew.

View photos Ilka Eren, 25, came to the United States from Turkey with her parents more than 15 years ago and lives in the country without legal authorisation Credit: Reuters More

Under the shift Donald Trump is said to be considering, any Dreamer with a valid work permit would be able to remain in the United States until the permit expires, in the absence of congressional action.

At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security would not target Dreamers for deportation.

Dreamers are a fraction of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, most of them Hispanic. Mr Trump as a candidate promised to deport all of them, but many Americans have rallied to support the young adults, who have spent large parts of their lives in the United States.

The Obama administration created the DACA programme in 2012 as a stopgap as they pushed unsuccessfully for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress.

Who opposes the policy?

Many Republicans say they opposed the program on the grounds that it was executive overreach and immigration hard-liners within the party have pressured the president to scrap the programme.

Congressman Steve King, an Iowa Republican who believes that DACA is unconstitutional, warned that pushing the decision to Congress would be a big mistake.

"That would cause a great big civil war among the Republicans," he said last week. "We've got enough of never-Trumpers in Congress that are undermining the president's agenda."

"Ending DACA now gives chance 2 restore Rule of Law. Delaying so R Leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide," he added on Twitter late Sunday night.

Amnesty — comprehensive, or piecemeal for specific subgroups of illegal aliens — is not immigration reform #EndDACApic.twitter.com/m8LJzgwK82 — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) September 3, 2017

Groups that support stricter immigration enforcement say that eliminating the programme would bring benefits.

“The end of DACA would result in much-welcomed job openings for American college graduates and other American workers who are either unemployed or underemployed and feel completely locked out of the workforce and blocked from achieving their American dream,” said Dave Ray, communications director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which favours reduced immigration.