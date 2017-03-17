Dabble In Irish Gaelic For St. Paddy's

After a pint or two of green beer, tell your friends "I'm drunk," written "Tá me ar meisce" and pronounced "tah may air meeish-kah."

St. Patrick's Day is an Irish holiday, so why not celebrate using the native tongue? In Ireland, the official language is Irish Gaelic, which more than 1.7 million people in Ireland say they know how to speak, according to Omniglot. Though most Irish people use English today, you can still share a few phrases Friday for St. Paddy's.

Here's a quick language lesson:

• Say "good day," written "dia duit" and pronounced "dijah gwich," when you walk into the office, according to Celtic harpist Dennis Doyle.

• After a pint or two of green beer, tell your friends "I'm drunk," written "Tá me ar meisce" and pronounced "tah may air meeish-kah."

• Or ask your partner to "kiss me, I'm Irish," written "Tabhair póg dom, táim Éireannach" and pronounced "OO-irr pogue dum, toyme AY-ron-ock."

• Want to order a whiskey? Ask for a "uisce beatha," pronounced "ish-ka ba-ha," according to Irish-Sayings.com.

• Having a good time? Involve some Irish slang and say "the craic was 90" — that means you were enjoying yourself immensely.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump got in on the fun on Friday, tweeting "Happy Lá Fheile Phadraig to all of my great Irish friends!" He was likely wishing his pals a happy day of the festival of Patrick, but he misspelled Pádraig.

If you want to speak in English on Friday, you can make use of some Irish proverbs instead.

• Try out sayings like "Take the world nice and easy, and the world will take you the same."

• Honor your pals with a phrase like "May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night and the road downhill all the way to your door," according to Mark's Quotes.

• Or, as you're clinking glasses with friends on Friday, you can borrow an Irish toast: "Here's to eyes in your heads and none in your spuds."

