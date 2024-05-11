DAA East Tennessee Classic Car Auction to benefit Crumley House

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dealers Auto Auction (DAA) of East Tennessee has again chosen The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center to receive some of the proceeds from its Charity Car Auction.

This year, the dealership plans to auction a 2001 Chevrolet Z-28 Camaro SS and hold a 95th Anniversary Snap-On Toolbox raffle to raise funds for Crumley House.

“Yes, it’s certainly big for us to be able to auction off the many vehicles we’ll have on hand, but we believe in our community and it’s equally important for us to have the opportunity to give back,” said Gary Montgomery, DAA East Tennessee General Manager. “Once again we are proud to work with The Crumley House in this effort.”

The dealership hosted an Auction Preview Party on Friday. The party included live music by Coaltown Revival, food trucks and over 100 classic cars for viewing.

Auction Sale Day and the toolbox raffle will be on Saturday. An itinerary for the day is listed below:

8:00 a.m. – Gates open

10:00 a.m. – Auction begins

2:00 p.m. – Chevrolet Z-28 Camaro SS and 95th Anniversary Snap-On Toolbox raffle

Admission is $10 and free for auto dealers, individuals with a bidder badge and children under 12.

Over the past two years, the DAA of East Tennessee has accumulated more than $50,000 for Crumley House.

