DA wraps up greater New Bedford fentanyl ring investigation with 9 convictions

NEW BEDFORD - The Bristol County District Attorney's Office recently wrapped up a year-long, multi-agency investigation into a greater New Bedford fentanyl ring.

It led to nine out of 10 convictions. One of the defendants died before her case was heard.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

Quinn said, “Without the use of court-approved wiretaps these drug dealers most likely would have escaped punishment. I would like to thank all the investigators who put in many hours of investigative work that led to the arrest and conviction of multiple defendants.”

How 'Operation Ghost' got started

A Dartmouth Police Dept. detective and a Massachusetts State Police Trooper from Quinn’s State Police Drug Unit developed credible information in June 2018 that Orlando Badillo was operating a major fentanyl Drug Trafficking Organization in southeastern Massachusetts, according to the release.

That information sparked “Operation Ghost,” the year-long, multi-agency effort to stop the trafficking ring.

Other local and federal law enforcement agencies joined the probe as it progressed, including New Bedford Police, DEA, Homeland Security and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office.

A Superior Court Judge authorized investigators to intercept cell phone conversations and text messages going to and from the cell phones used by Badillo and other top members of his organization in March 2019.

Between March 5, 2019 and April 30, 2019, investigators gathered additional evidence, via the wiretap, that explained in detail the intricate workings of the Badillo ring and confirmed the roles played by its various members.

Court-approved wiretaps were key

“Operation Ghost, a long term undercover investigation, resulted in dismantling a large scale fentanyl distribution ring that was selling heroin and fentanyl in the greater New Bedford area. The investigation revealed that fentanyl was being supplied to the organization from a supplier in Providence, R.I.,” Quinn said.

All criminal cases connected to this investigation have now been concluded, according to the DA's Office.

The sentences were:

Orlando Badillo, the leader of the organization, is serving an eight- to 10-year state prison sentence.

Robert Peguero, the trafficking ring’s drug supplier, is serving a five- to eight-year state prison sentence, and will then be placed on probation for an additional two years.

David Luna, one of Badillo’s three top lieutenants, is serving a five-year state prison sentence.-Pedro Cruz, one of Badillo’s three top lieutenants, is serving a five- to six-year state prison sentence.

Kelly Rodrigues, one of Badillo’s three top lieutenants, is serving a four- to six-and-a-half year state prison sentence.

Heather Cabral, a chief drug runner in the organization, is serving a four-and-a-half to seven-year state prison sentence. She will then be placed on probation for an additional two years.

Maria Carrion, a drug distributor and temporary drug runner in the organization, is serving a four- to six-and-a-half-year state prison sentence. She will then be placed on probation for an additional two years.

Xiomara Rivera, who allowed her residence to be used as a stash house, was placed on probation for two years.

Elizabeth Andrews, a keeper of a stash house, was placed on probation for two years.

