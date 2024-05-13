DA: Woman dead, another remains hospitalized after undergoing medical procedure in Somerville home

Authorities are investigating the death of an Everett woman and the hospitalization of a Somerville woman after they underwent the same medical procedure inside a home last week, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., Everett Police responded to a Bucknam Street home for a woman in medical distress. That woman, the 35-year-old resident of the home, was transported to CHA Everett where she was pronounced dead, according to Ryan.

Investigators found the woman had a medical procedure done the day before at the Somerville home, then learned that another woman had the same procedure done at that address, and was taken to a Boston hospital where she remained as of Monday.

Officials did not specify what the procedure was.

Investigators say they are still looking into the alleged medical procedure and how the women’s injuries were sustained.

The cause of the Everett woman’s death is pending as medical examiners investigate.

State and local police assist the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office with the investigating.

Anyone with any information should contact Somerville Police at (617) 625-1600 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 781-897-6600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

