DA withdraws drug delivery death cases in lieu of federal indictment

Jun. 24—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County chief prosecutor Monday withdrew drug delivery resulting in death charges against two people due to the couple being indicted on similar offenses by a federal grand jury in May.

Christian Jackson Barnes, 36, address listed as Honesdale, and Jennifer M. Giuli, 41, of Luzerne, were arrested by Kingston police in May 2022, on allegations they provided Brandyn Dougalas with fentanyl on Nov. 5, 2021, according to court records.

Dougalas was found dead inside his residence on East Walnut Street in Kingston. An autopsy revealed he died from fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication, according to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

Police investigating Dougalas' death alleged Giuli was the go-between with Barnes giving her fentanyl that she delivered to Dougalas, court records say.

Barnes and Giuli were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Giuli also faced a second count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The pair were scheduled for trial this week before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

However, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross withdrew the cases against Barnes and Giuli as they were indicted by a federal grand jury in Scranton on May 14 on similar offenses.

The federal cases against Barnes and Giuli were ordered sealed by a federal magistrate judge.