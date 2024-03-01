DA: Winton Park deadly shooting suspect found guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the deadly shooting of a custodial caretaker in Winton Park has been found guilty, the Fresno County District’s Attorney said on Thursday.

According to the DA’s office, Michael Brandon Kent was found guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder for the shooting that killed Custodial Caretaker James Buford.

On July 19, 2023, deputies said a utility worker called law enforcement after finding an injured person, later identified as James Buford, near Piedrs and Elwood Roads in Winton Park. The victim was found by deputies along Piedra Road, outside the park. He was transported to CRMC where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect sought after Fresno Co. homicide, deputies say

According to sheriff’s officials, Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a camp host, which means he was a custodian caretaker hired to provide on-site security for Winton Park.

Deputies identified the suspect as Michael Brandon Kent. On Nov. 2, 2023, law enforcement in Camden County, Missouri, arrested Kent without incident.

Winton Park deadly shooting suspect arrested in Missouri, deputies say

The DA’s office says Kent will be back in court for sentencing on April 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.