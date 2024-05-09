DA: Visalia man who sexually assaulted 5-year-old girl sentenced

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl over the course between July and September of 2020 was sentenced this week in the Tulare County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Elijah Harris was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation on Tuesday. The sentencing follows his no-contest plea on March 15 to one count of oral copulation of a child 10 years of age or younger, and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years of age or younger.

The DA’s office reports that the crimes were committed in Visalia between July and September 2020 against a girl who was five years old at the time of the assaults. Following the sentencing, Harris must register as a sex offender for life and serve 30 years prior to parole consideration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.