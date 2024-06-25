DA task fore operation nets 10 arrests

Jun. 25—The District 22 Drug Task Force conducted a successful, weeks-long operation in Ada, which resulted in the arrest of 10 people, according to District Attorney Erik Johnson.

The arrests occurred in the vicinity of a convenience store located at the intersection of Main and Oak Streets.

Johnson said the operation was a collaborative effort involving the Ada Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department all working together to combat drug-related offenses in the community.

"This operation stemmed from multiple citizen complaints over the last few weeks to the District 22 Drug Task Force about heavy suspected drug activity in the area," Johnson said. "The outcome from the operation underscores the commitment of our law enforcement agencies who are responding to the concerns of our citizens and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

"The coordinated efforts of these agencies under the direction of Johnson led to the apprehension of multiple individuals who were involved in illegal drug activities as well as individuals who were wanted for outstanding felony warrants," Johnson said.

"We commend the dedication and professionalism displayed by all the agencies involved in this operation," Johnson said. "By working together, we are sending a clear message that drug-related offenses will not be tolerated in our district.

"The District 22 Drug Task Force remains committed to collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to address drug-related and violent crimes as well as assisting in making our communities safer for everyone."