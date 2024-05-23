DA: Suspect in sexual assault driving fake Uber in court

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of kidnapping a woman after posing as an Uber driver had made a court appearance, the Fresno County District’s Attorney Office announced on Thursday.

According to the DA, 27-year-old Bikramjit Singh, accused of kidnapping a woman in Old Town Clovis after posing as a Uber driver, pleaded not guilty to rape by the use of drugs charges on Tuesday.

Woman picked up outside Old Town Clovis bar, sexually assaulted, police say

On April 21, officers say they responded to the area of Clovis Avenue and 4th Street in Old Town Clovis after a man called the police to report that an unknown man had picked up his wife. The couple was at a bar in Old Town Clovis when the man saw his wife getting into a light-colored SUV.

Investigators say the woman got into the front seat of the suspect’s vehicle, later identified as Singh, and drove her to an unknown location where the woman was sexually assaulted. After that, the suspect drove the woman back to an area close to her home – and she walked the rest of the way home.

According to police, Uber officials confirmed that there was no vehicle registered with their company matching the description of the SUV that Singh was driving that night. In addition, police say the victim did not call for an Uber.

Clovis Police reported the suspect turned himself in on May 17 at night with his attorney present.

Singh’s next court date will be on June 18, according to the DA.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.