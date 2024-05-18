DA rules use of force was justified in Richmond police killing

(KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office ruled that Richmond Police Department officers were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot 66-year-old Kevin McDonald on June 28, 2023. No charges will be filed for McDonald’s death.

The shooting happened as officers were serving a search warrant on the home of a man who had been arrested earlier that morning. Before coming to the home, they were made aware that McDonald lived there, the DA’s office said.

David DePape sentenced to 30 years in Paul Pelosi attack

Police entered the home on the 1200 block of Sanderling Island, announced their presence and received no answer from McDonald, per the DA’s office.

They again announced themselves before opening a closed bedroom door. The DA’s office said the officers found McDonald sitting inside with a loaded assault rifle, which he pointed at the officers.

“Detective Robert Branch and Sergeant Alex Caine fired at McDonald in self-defense and to protect others. Struck by gunfire, McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene,” the DA’s office said.

Police found a live hand grenade, ammunition and dozens of firearms at the home. McDonald had previous felony convictions preventing him from legally owning as gun, Richmond police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.