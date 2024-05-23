DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's X is preparing to make "likes" private on the social network, in a change that could potentially confuse users over the difference between something they've favorited and something they've bookmarked. According to new posts by company employees, the decision to hide likes is meant to incentivize engagement, by allowing people to favorite content that seems "edgy" and to protect their public image. The change comes across as somewhat unnecessary, given that X, the company formerly known as Twitter, already had a private way to save posts on the platform: bookmarks.