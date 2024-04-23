DA requests more investigation into Pearl Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No charges were filed Tuesday and more investigation has been requested into a shooting last week that killed a woman in East Bakersfield.

Prosecutors returned the case to the sheriff’s office without filing charges against Paul Magallanes, 36, who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in the death of Margarita Lopez.

Coroner’s officials say Lopez, 38, was shot in the 1200 block of Pearl Street around 10:44 p.m. Friday. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead.

