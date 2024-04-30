DA: Raynham police fatally shoot man who pointed gun with 21-round magazine at officers

RAYNHAM — Police officers fatally shot a 35-year-old man who pointed a handgun at them on Tuesday, one day after probation officers asked a judge to hold him without bail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Stephen Maclean, of Raynham, was shot by two of the four Raynham police officers who responded to his residence at the King Philip Street Apartments on Tuesday afternoon, Quinn said.

Police officers were at Maclean's home multiple times between Monday and Tuesday for reports of belligerent behavior, the DA said. Maclean's girlfriend told police that he went to work on Tuesday morning and was fired because he showed up intoxicated.

"Police again, this afternoon, arrived at his apartment," Quinn said. "They're outside the apartment door. He opened the door and pointed a gun at the officers. A Taser was deployed and two of the officers fired their weapons, resulting in the defendant being hit, going to the ground. They provided medical treatment. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving."

Raynham and State Police investigate a shooting at 501 King Phillip St. in Raynham on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Maclean had appeared in Taunton District Court on Monday after being arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and witness intimidation. He pleaded not guilty, but probation officers asked a judge to detain Maclean because of the new arrest while he's on probation for second-offense drunken driving. The judge denied the request and released Maclean, Quinn said.

"Like all these cases, this is a tragedy," the DA said. "Fortunately, no officers were injured. And this is just another example of police officers putting their lives in jeopardy when they report to these various scenes involving individuals."

Quinn said that a firearm with a 21-round magazine that Maclean was holding was seized. He said Maclean was not licensed to carry a firearm, particularly due to a criminal background.

The DA said he reviewed body camera footage from the officers and that it appears they "clearly acted professionally and appropriately under the extraordinarily difficult circumstances." He said his office will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The two officers who fired their weapons at Maclean were taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released, Quinn said. They were not identified by authorities.

Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante, center, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, left, hold a press conference at the Raynham police station on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after two Raynham police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante said he's thankful none of his officers were injured.

"This is not a day that any officer hopes will come," the chief said, adding that the officers acted consistent with their training.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Raynham police shooting: Officers fatally shoot man armed with gun