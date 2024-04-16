DA Price recall effort has enough valid signatures for recall election

(KRON) — The effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price received enough valid signatures to continue to a recall election, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters (ROV) said Monday.

A total of 123,374 signatures were on the petition, the ROV said. Of those, 74,757 were determined to be valid, which surpassed the necessary number for the effort to continue (73,195), the ROV said.

The signatures were counted by hand by the ROV.

The recall effort is being put on by Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), a group of residents and business owners in the county. The group has accused Price of not holding perpetrators accountable.

“We are confident that this grassroots movement will pave the way for positive change and a brighter future for all residents and businesses in Alameda County,” said Carl Chan, the principal officer of SAFE.

Price has alleged signature fraud in the recall movement. Specifically, she said signature petitions were left unattended on tables and some signature gatherers were from outside the county or state. The ROV said Monday that 48,617 signatures were “disqualified.”

In 2022, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was ousted from office in a recall election. Similarly to Price, Boudin was criticized for being soft on crime.

The next step for the recall effort is for the petition to be examined by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. The board of supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for April 30.

