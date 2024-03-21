DA: Margaretville man killed, cooked dog

Mar. 21—A Margaretville man has been indicted for animal cruelty by a Delaware County grand jury. He is accused of killing a dog and cooking it.

District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release, the indictment of James G. Lor, 32, of Margaretville, for aggravated animal cruelty, an unclassified felony.

According to an email from a State Police public information officer, troopers responded to a call March 12 on Main Street in Margaretville to check on Lor's welfare. While on the scene, they discovered a dead dog.

According to the media release from Smith's office, Lor is alleged to have killed a dog using a knife. He is also accused of attempting to cook the dog's carcass in order to consume it. It is unclear who the lawful owner of the deceased animal is.

First Assistant District Attorney Schuyler Konior Kinneman presented the case to the Grand Jury and has been assigned to the continued prosecution of the case, the release said.

In the release, Smith advocated for the governor and state Legislature to pass a law that would impose tougher penalties for people convicted of animal cruelty. "Due to New York state laws, the defendant in this case faces the lowest possible felony in New York with the maximum possible penalty being two years in jail," Smith said in the release. "Drug addicts potentially face longer prison sentences than Mr. Lor ever will if he is convicted. This is wrong."

This is the third arrest this month in the area in which a person has been charged with animal cruelty. Timothy Melius Jr., 39, of Pittsfield was arrested March 20 for allegedly killing a kitten with a baseball bat. Ashley H. Williams, 35, of Laurens, was arrested March 13, after four dogs were found dead from starvation at her residence in February.