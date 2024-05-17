DA: Man indicted in Tulare hospital administration case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 72-year-old man was indicted and arraigned on multiple felonies in the case of the administration of the Tulare hospital as part of the Healthcare Conglomerate Associates on Wednesday, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

The DA says 72-year-old Bruce Greene was arraigned at a Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia on multiple felonies determined by a Tulare County criminal grand jury. The jury handed down its indictment on April 30 and Greene, who appeared via Zoom, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Attorney’s Office, in the now unsealed criminal indictment, Greene is charged with 16 felony counts related to the administration of the Tulare hospital as part of the Health Care Conglomerate Associates (HCCA).

The DA says charges include conflict of interest, embezzlement, using an official position for personal gain, failure to timely file a statement of economic interest, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, conspiracy to defraud another of property, grand theft by embezzlement of public funds, misappropriation of public funds, and money laundering. The crimes are alleged to have been committed in 2016 and 2017.

“We thank the members of the criminal grand jury for their time and deliberations in

considering the many complexities of this case,” said Tulare County District Attorney

Tim Ward. “Prosecutors are prepared and looking forward to advancing this matter to

the finality of a trial.”

Officials say a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 with a tentative trial in February 2025.

