DA: Man connected to 2017 kidnap, rape of LSU student pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman from LSU’s campus in 2017 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed on Tuesday, May 21.

Authorities said Frank Herrera Jr., 28, abducted the victim near the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house and forced her into his car on March 15, 2017.

Herrera sexually assaulted the victim and dropped her off at a convenience store located in the 1700 block of Government Street, authorities said. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to court records, he was formally charged with second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and first-degree rape in May 2017.

Moore confirmed that Herrera pleaded guilty to the charges and that his guilty plea knocked down his initial first-degree rape charge to a second-degree conviction with a 30-year sentence.

A lifetime proactive order for the victim was also filed against Herrera as part of his sentencing, according to Moore.

