DA: Man associated with white supremacist group sentenced for Fresno County murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of killing a 56-year-old in Fresno County has been sentenced on Monday, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced

The DA’s office says Brandon Engelman of Coarsegold, accused of killing Pacer Hampton of Fresno, has been sentenced on Monday. Earlier this year, Engelman pleaded down to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm.

On April 13, 2021, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report at around 2:15 p.m. from a service worker who called to say a man was inside a car that had crashed through a fence and it looked like someone was sleeping inside. However, deputies found the victim, identified as 56-year-old Pacer Hampton of Fresno, to be deceased.

Sheriff’s officials say they determined his injuries were not consistent with a car crash.

On May 14, 2021, deputies announced the suspect, then 40-year-old Brandon Engelman, was arrested earlier that week under suspicion of homicide and he was also facing a kidnapping charge unrelated to Hampton’s death.

Sheriff’s officials say Engelman was part of a white supremacist gang group. In 2021, investigators stressed the investigation is ongoing and would say that others were involved in this crime, but deputies were confident that Engelman was the shooter.

On Monday, the DA’s office say Engelman was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

