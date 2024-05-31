DA: Man abducts 16-year-old stepdaughter, shoots her then himself in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating after they say a teen girl allegedly abducted by her stepfather was found shot and killed in Acton on Thursday.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, police received a call just after 4 p.m. that 49-year-old Juliano Santana abducted a 16-year-old teen, who was his stepdaughter.

Santana’s probation officer reportedly told police that Santana was wearing a GPS bracelet for a pending case out of Middlesex Superior Court.

Officers responding to his location in a parking lot outside the teen victim’s residence on Great Road found both Santana and the 16-year-old deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in Santana’s car, according to authorities.

Investigators say the 49-year-old abducted the victim while she was walking on Great Road near her house after school and later shot her and himself.

The victim in this incident had an active restraining order against Santana for nearly three years.

The DA’s office says on September 7, 2021, the victim reported that Santana sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

He was arrested and arraigned at the time on 6 counts of aggravated child rape, where bail was set at $30,000 and he was ordered to stay away from the victim and minors along with wearing a GPS bracelet.

The trial date for that case was scheduled for July 29, 2024.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

