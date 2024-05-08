LEOMINSTER ― The man who died Tuesday morning after he was found stabbed outside of the Riverside Village Apartment Complex has been identified by the Worcester District Attorney's Office as 20-year-old Robert Day.

Day, of Leominster, was found with a stab wound just before 1 a.m. Tuesday and later died at Leominster Hospital.

In a GoFundMe page set up by Day's family to raise funds for his funeral service, Day is described as "a vibrant 20-year-old young man just beginning his life."

Leominster and state police are investigating. No arrests were reported by the Worcester District Attorney's Office as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Robert was taken from us unexpectedly this morning at the hands of another," said the GoFundMe page when it was posted Tuesday. "No family should have to endure so much pain as a result of such an unexpected tragedy.

"Our family would ask for help and planning arrangements for this young man who was not only family too many but, a friend to all."

Day was a graduate of Leominster High School, according to the post, which also said that he "was known as a star football player" while attending Athol High School.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe post had raised more than $7,000 toward a $10,000 goal.This was the second violent death in less than a week in Leominster. Wednesday night, police said, a man was shot to death during an argument with his girlfriend.

Jami Parker, a sergeant in the National Guard, is charged in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Jeffrey Carr.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: DA identifies victim of fatal Leominster stabbing