DA: Grand jury finds Amarillo officer-involved shooting was justified

The 47th District Attorneys’ Office announced Wednesday that a Potter County Grand Jury found that the officer-involved shooting and killing of Larry Dean Woolsey was a justified shooting.

The shooting occurred on Bonita Avenue in north Amarillo last Wednesday night after a caller reported a man pointing a rifle at a resident. According to Jason Herring, the DA for the 47th District, the altercation started when a homeowner noticed Woolsey yelling at his dogs near his property. After trying to see if the man needed help, he noticed that the man appeared to be carrying a rifle, which he then reported to the police.

About seven minutes later, the police arrived at the scene and encountered Woolsey on the street, and to their view, it seemed he was carrying a rifle. Officers were standing away from Woolsey at about 26 yards. Police said the street was very dark, so the officers proceeded to give commands to Woolsey to drop the item. According to video and the officers, Woolsey did not comply and pointed the object at the officers. At this point, both officers opened fire, with one officer firing eight rounds and another firing six rounds.

After clearing the area, the officers noticed that the man was holding a tool known as a Sawzall and not a rifle.

According to Herring, it took the grand jury about 20 minutes to deliberate and to come to a unanimous decision that the shooting was justified.

Woolsey was described as a long-term homeless individual who was allowed to live in the garage of a nearby neighbor.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Grand jury clears Amarillo officers in shooting, man's death