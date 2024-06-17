DA: Fresno man sentenced for fraud against physician

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for defrauding a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempting to defraud his estate out of an additional $20 million, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s Office, Anthony David Flores, 47, who also went by “Anton David” was sentenced by United States District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered Flores to pay $1 million in restitution.

Officials say that Flores and his co-defendant lived largely on the victim’s wealth and they robbed and exploited his vulnerabilities until he succumbed to early death.

According to the DA, Flores pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, two counts of money laundering, and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Flores has been in Federal custody since January 2023.

The DA says beginning in June 2017, Flores used false promises and representations to befriend the victim, who was a physician and successful investor worth over $60 million, but who suffered from a mental illness and lost the ability to care for himself after multiple hospitalizations. Within days of meeting the victim, Flores moved into the victim’s beachfront Malibu home.

According to the DA, in September 2017, after the victim suffered a severe mental breakdown resulting in his arrest and detention in a Los Angeles County jail, Flores fraudulently induced the victim to sign powers of attorney granting Flores control over the victim’s finances.

The DA says from then until May 2018, Flores lived with the victim, diverted the victim’s funds to their own bank accounts, isolated the victim from his family and longtime friends, and provided the victim with drugs, including marijuana and LSD.

Ultimately, in May 2018, officials say the victim died in his Malibu home at the age of 57 years old. Following the victim’s death, Flores and Moore moved back into the victim’s Malibu beachfront home and withdrew large sums of money from his accounts.

After extensive litigation with the victim’s estate, the lawsuit was settled with Flores and Moore withdrawing their false creditor’s claims and agreeing to repay the victim’s estate $1 million, which they have so far failed to do, the DA said.

