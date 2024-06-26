DA: Former Mass. lawyer found guilty of raping woman in Boston after paying for night of drinking

A once-prominent Boston lawyer who was previously acquitted of other rape charges, was found guilty Wednesday of raping a woman after paying for a night out drinking, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Gary Zerola, 52, was convicted on the rape charge in connection with an incident in 2021, although he was acquitted of a greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary, according to Hayden.

Zerola paid for a night of drinking with a woman he was dating and with the woman’s 21-year-old friend in January 2021, prosecutors said.

When the friend became intoxicated and had to be helped back to her Beacon Hill apartment, Zerola entered without permission and began having intercourse with the friend while she was asleep, according to prosecutors.

Boston Police arrested Gary Zerola on charges of rape, breaking and entering.

“These cases are always difficult, and this victim deserves enormous credit for taking the stand and telling the jury what happened to her that night. I thank the jurors for considering all of the information presented to them and for returning a just verdict,” Hayden said in a statement.

Zerola previously worked as prosecutor and defense attorney in Suffolk and Essex counties. He was also once named People magazine’s top 50 bachelors.

In June 2023, Zerola was found not guilty on two counts of rape. He had been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman he spent a night with back in November 2016.

Judge Mary Ames revoked Zerola’s bail and ordered him held until July 15 sentencing.

RELATED:

Rape victim takes the stand: Trial begins for former Boston prosecutor and defense attorney

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW