DA files dozen charges against woman accused of tossing bricks at cars
The smashed cars were reported from Venice to Woodland Hills to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
The smashed cars were reported from Venice to Woodland Hills to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Now available at an unbeatable 40% discount during The Home Depot's spring sale, this set is meticulously engineered for maximum tool strength, ensuring durability and longevity for any task. The flush directional lever and socket flats are designed to prevent rolling, while the stamped socket sizes offer easy visibility.
Edmunds bought a Fisker Ocean and details the highs and lows of ownership while warning others not to make the same mistake.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
A 1987 Subaru Leone 4WD station wagon with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A car battery charger can be a good investment. If you store your vehicle, you can charge and maintain the battery keeping it ready for when you need it.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by the California Employment Development Department, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.
Ken Block memorabilia auction hits eBay, with proceeds to benefit 43 Institute. Items included were used in Gymkhana, the WRC, Rallycross, and more.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
Tesla is introducing a robotaxi on August 8, Elon Musk has announced on X a few hours after Reuters published a report that the automaker is scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV.
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.