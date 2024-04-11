DA: Driver who was killed after crashing truck into Devens healthcare center was identified

Authorities identify the driver who was killed after crashing into the side of a healthcare center in Devens and burst into flames Wednesday morning.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office identified the driver as John Ahern, Jr., 62, of West Boylston.

The crash happened at TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck lodged in the side of the building near the main entrance.

In a statement, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said, “The truck was on fire and crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The lone occupant of the vehicle was found to be deceased.”

Francis Sauvageau, CEO of the TaraVista and MiraVista Behavioral Health Centers, said the truck struck a section of the building where administrative offices are located.

The administrative offices were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

There were no injuries to staffers or patients inside the hospital and they were never in any danger, according to Sauvageau.

Sauvageau also noted that the building is structurally sound and patient care remains ongoing, including discharges. The hospital was at capacity at the time of the crash.

Sauvageau says the hospital hopes to begin accepting new patients on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

