DA, county jail team up to make it harder to get fentanyl to detainees

An agreement between Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna and the county jail trust will allow agency investigators to work together to help prevent illegal drugs from entering the jail.

Oklahoma County's jail and its district attorney are partnering to slow the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the building.

On Monday, members of the county's jail trust unanimously approved an agreement between District Attorney Vicki Behenna and the trust that allows agency investigators to work together.

The agreements states the jail and the DA's office:

Recognize joint investigations can benefit both agencies.

Desire to jointly participate with each other and with other law enforcement agencies in certain investigations including, but not limited to, those involving enforcement of the Oklahoma Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Act.

Agree that upon request, each party will assist the other in certain criminal investigations whenever reasonably possible.

Will conduct undercover operations where appropriate and engage in other traditional methods of investigations so that (those investigations) will result in effective prosecutions before the courts of the United States and the state of Oklahoma.

Will share any forfeiture and assets resulting from the investigations.

More: Anticipated costs for county jail heat-air fixes leave project shelved for now

Trying to keep fentanyl out of the county jail is a constant headache. In December, three detainees had to be hospitalized after apparent overdoses.

Agreement 'a pretty big deal' according to jail CEO

Brandi Garner, the jail trust's CEO, said the agreement "will help us out a lot."

Garner said the agreement would allow the jail to involve itself directly in investigations, not only dealing with what occurs inside the building, but outside as well.

"There's always somebody that's bringing in that contraband or receiving it from somebody outside the jurisdiction," Garner said.

The agreement also heightens accountability among investigators because it boosts transparency, plus will make investigations more timely because there won't be lags between when one party or the other passes off information it gets on its own, Garner said.

"I am hoping it contributes to the overall safety of the jail and serves as a deterrent to people who might be considering bringing contraband into the facility," Garner said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail, DA partner to slow flow of fentanyl to detainees