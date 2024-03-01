DA Chief of Detectives Peter Walker retires and gets final salute at Courthouse

Rockland District Attorney's Office Chief of Detectives Peter Walker makes a final walk from the Rockland County Courthouse in New City as he retires from law enforcement.

His colleagues and fellow officers lined the bridge to the Courthouse and gave him a final salute.

He has been the district attorney's public information officer for four-plus years, a role he held for the Clarkstown Police Department, where he worked for two decades before retiring in 2018 to join the DA's Office. He also worked for the NYPD before getting hired by Clarkstown.

Walker is a 26-year veteran of the NYPD and Clarkstown Police Department. Walker served as Clarkstown police's public information officer and oversaw the department's records management. He's a 27-year veteran of the United States Navy Reserves, achieving the rank of chief petty officer.

