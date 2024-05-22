DA: 2 killed in crash hit by Madera driver with 6 DUI convictions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver who was under the influence in a deadly crash south of Easton has been charged with the death of two Texas missionaries, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

According to court records, 54-year-old David Alvarado of Madera was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck north of Highway 41 at Manning Avenue at a high rate of speed. Alvarado crashed into vehicles stopped at a red light, injuring a motorist and killing 65-year-old Mary Hardin on scene and 69-year-old Paul Hardin at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the couple was in the Fresno area from Helotes, Texas, serving as missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The California Highway Patrol’s investigation revealed Alvarado was driving under the influence of alcohol. The concentration of alcohol in his system was reportedly more than double the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

As a result, the DA has charged Alvarado with the following:

Two Counts of MURDER [Penal Code §187]

Two Counts of GROSS VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER WHILE IMPAIRED WITH PRIOR CONVICTIONS [Penal Code §191.5(d)]

One Count of DRIVING WITH A BLOOD ALCOHOL CONCENTRATION OVER .08% CAUSING GREAT BODILY INJURY [Vehicle Code §23153(b)/Penal Code §12022.7(a)]

One Count of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL CAUSING GREAT BODILY INJURY [Vehicle Code §23153(a)/Penal Code §12022.7(a)]

One Count of DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE BASED ON A PRIOR DUI CONVICTION AND CAUSING INJURY [Vehicle Code §14601.4(a)]

One Count of DRIVING WITH A .01% OR HIGHER BAC WHILE ON DUI PROBATION [Vehicle Code §23154(a)]

The district attorney also adds Alvarado has six previous DUI convictions, with offenses occurring in 1997, 2005, 2006, two in 2019, and 2021. If convicted of the charges, he could face a sentence of five years plus 30 years to life in state prison.

Alvarado remains in custody and officials say he is set to be arraigned on Wednesday in Department 32 of the Fresno Superior Court.

