D60 teacher pay contract approved

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo School District 60 (D60) announced on Thursday, May 23 that teachers are set to receive a raise for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year after a tentative two-year agreement with the Pueblo Education Association was reached.

D60 will be giving its teachers a raise in their salaries starting in the 2024 school year. The district’s base salary will increase to $48,600, and the top teacher salary will be $105,13, an 8% increase to the base salary. In addition, a service year experience step of 2.2% will be given to all eligible educators.

“We are pleased that this compensation package will position us to be competitive with other school districts in our area, and will allow us to attract and retain high-quality educators. We value and respect our teachers for the important work they do each and every day to support our students,” said Eric DeCesaro, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

The district’s educational lane movement will be compensated at $1,427 and the salary schedule for higher education lanes will be extended by two lanes. The district will also contribute an additional $75 towards a teacher’s monthly insurance premium.

The total compensation for the two year agreement reflects up to a 15.4 percent increase in salary and 25 percent increase in benefits.

