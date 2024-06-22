D60 Superintendent retires after 30 years

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo’s District 60 Superintendent, Charlotte Macaluso, concluded her final day at the D60 Administration office on Thursday, June 20 after a three-decade career with the district.

Macaluso was joined by her husband, family members, and D60 employees for her final “clap out,” organized by D60 educator, Jeri Lane.

“Charlotte has had such a positive and profound effect on so many lives, students and adults, we wanted to show her our love and heartfelt gratitude for serving District 60 for 31 years,” Lane said. “I am so proud to call Charlotte one of my dearest friends and so thankful to have learned so much from her: but even more importantly to be so confident of the fact that each and every day of her D60 tenure, students always came first.”

D60 Superintendent announces retirement after 30+ year career with District

According to a post, throughout her years, Macaluso served as a teacher, instructional coach, elementary and middle school principal, executive director, and most recently, superintendent.

Through her time at the district as Superintendent, Macaluso accomplished:

Increased access to mental health and emotional support services for scholars and staff.

Implemented improved curriculum in middle school and high school math, K-12 language arts, elementary music, and K-12 online instruction.

Expanded Career and Technical Education offerings and was a recipient of a five-year Magnet School.

Implemented a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan that led to the construction of five new schools through the community’s support of a $218 million bond.

Steered the district through the 2017 teacher strike.

Successfully navigated through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Recipient of Governor’s Bright Spot Awards by three schools for improving state accountability at four levels.

District has exceeded the state graduation average and is below state absentee average.

Reclaimed the District 60 name and brand with a revamped website, a new mobile app, and expanded social media coverage of all D60 activities.

“I must say that I am most proud that collectively, and with a sense of unity, we have made tremendous strides toward advancing educational equity,” said Macaluso. “Through diligence, compassion, and relentless dedication, we have successfully broken any correlation between race, poverty, and achievement, as witnessed by the fact that some of our highest poverty schools are now ‘Performance’ schools and others have moved off the accountability clock.”

Macaluso announced her retirement in Oct. 2023. Her tenure officially ends at the end of June.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.