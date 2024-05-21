D60 receives $15 million grant to implement new programs

(PUEBLO, Colo.) Pueblo District 60 announced on Tuesday, May 21 that it received a five-year $15 million grant to implement creative arts and science programming.

The grant aims to create greater diversity across the district by introducing high-quality Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) programming across schools in D60.

Studies show that STREAM programming encourages creativity, collaboration, and the use of social and critical thinking skills while boosting curiosity and offering opportunities for real-world application.

The grant was administered through the United States Department of Education in correspondence to the 70th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court Decision of Brown v. Board.

“We are pleased that we will be able to advance integration and equity through the establishment of three new Magnet Schools,” said Superintendent Macaluso. “This substantial grant will allow us to offer specialized instruction and innovative academic offerings.”

Over the five-year grant span, the district will implement the Magnet Program, named “Project Heroes,” at Park View Elementary and Risley International Academy of Innovation. Centennial High School will also host a Magnet STREAM program.

At each school, the grant will provide significant funding and resources, including additional equipment, personnel, instructional programming, and professional development. Each host site will serve as a magnet for this program, allowing students throughout D60, neighboring District 70, and charter schools the opportunity to apply and “choice” into the program.

