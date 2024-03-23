D118 announces summer programming for students

Mar. 23—DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 is again offering the summer programming opportunities.

2024-2025 Danville High School Grades 9-12

—Lakeview College of Nursing — Nursing Career Camp, Friday, June 21. Contact the Educational Support office at 217-444-1024 or high school guidance counselors for more information and how to register.

2024-25 DHS Grades 10-12

—University of Illinois Engineering Camps Booklet I. Engineering booklets were available in March. DHS Grades 10-12. Applications were sent to the U of I March 15.

—University of Illinois Fine Arts Camps Booklet II. Booklets will be mailed in April to incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors. High school guidance counselors are available to assist with the application process. Applications due to the Educational Support office in April and are to be sent to the U of I by May 15.

2024-25 DHS Seniors

—Eastern Illinois University Minority Teacher Identification and Enrichment program for incoming high school seniors of color who are interested in becoming teachers. Applications are due to the Educational Support office by April 30 and due to Eastern Illinois University by May 8.

2024-25 Elementary

—Camp Invention. Week of June 17 at Liberty School. Applications will be sent to buildings the week of April 8.

—Danville Area Community College. College for Kids. Scholarships Available.

Contact Kelly Truex in the Educational Support Program office at 217-444-1062 or truexk@danville118.org or Cindy Redman at 217-444-1024 or redmanc@danville118.org for more information.