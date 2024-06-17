D Street in Salem to close for railroad repairs

A portion of D Street will be closed Tuesday evening until noon Wednesday for railroad crossing repairs.

D Street NE will be closed in both directions between Capitol Street NE and 14th Street NE beginning Tuesday evening until noon Wednesday for Union Pacific railroad crossing repairs.

During the 18-hour closure, D Street NE will be closed to traffic between Capitol Street NE and 14th Street NE.

The road closure includes travel lanes, sidewalks and parking spaces near the train tracks in the construction zone.

City officials advised drivers take extra caution while traveling in the area, follow all signage and watch for workers.

